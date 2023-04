Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors congratulate new owner of Energy Saver

Bemidji Chamber Ambassadors recently congratulated Nick Lee on his new ownership of Energy Saver of Bemidji after purchasing the business from his father, Bryan Lee.

Energy Saver specializes in all polyurethane spray foam along with CertainTeed batts and blown-in fiber.

They have been serving Bemidji and the surrounding areas since 1988.

Learn more about Energy Saver at energysaverinsulation.com.