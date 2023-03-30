Bemidji Boys and Girls Club raises over $193,000 for club programs during annual gala

BEMIDJI — The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area hosted its annual gala on Feb. 24 at the Hampton Inn and Suites. The gala, "An Evening of Love for Our Kids," attracted over 200 guests and raised over $193,000 to support year-round programs at the club.

"This is the biggest fundraising event of the year and a historical amount raised for BGCBA.," Executive Director Andrea Kent said in a release. "We are absolutely in awe of the support from our community. Our guests, sponsors and auction contributors were truly game changers cub kids."

Sponsors and contributes help provide necessary funds for daily academic, social and emotional programs, funds for a safe and fun clubhouse, healthy foods, gardening and intentional mentoring, the release said.

"We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love for our kids and mission," Kent added.

Featured guests and speakers included 2023 Youth of the Year Eclipse Holleman, Board Chair Dr. Sarah Cronin and Steve Engel.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the event, the inaugural Sue Engel Spirit of the Mission Award was presented to her husband Steve and family in recognition and thanks for Sue's many years of service to the club. There was a silent and live auction, with items donated by many supporters of the Club, an "Invest in Success" auction and fundraising games.

"Many thanks to the event committee and staff," the release said. "Special mention to major sponsors Sanford Health, Mark Sand & Gravel, Accra Care, events + design by briana lynn, First National Bank Bemidji, Hampton Inn and Suites, Knife River Materials and Paul Bunyan Communications."

For more information, visit bgcbemidji.org.