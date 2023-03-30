99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Boys and Girls Club raises over $193,000 for club programs during annual gala

The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area hosted its annual gala on Feb. 24. With over 200 guests in attendance, the event raised over $193,000 to support year-round programs at the club.

Bemidji Boys and Girls Club web art .jpg
The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area is located at 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW. (Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:33 AM

BEMIDJI — The Boys and Girls Club of the Bemidji Area hosted its annual gala on Feb. 24 at the Hampton Inn and Suites. The gala, "An Evening of Love for Our Kids," attracted over 200 guests and raised over $193,000 to support year-round programs at the club.

"This is the biggest fundraising event of the year and a historical amount raised for BGCBA.," Executive Director Andrea Kent said in a release. "We are absolutely in awe of the support from our community. Our guests, sponsors and auction contributors were truly game changers cub kids."

Sponsors and contributes help provide necessary funds for daily academic, social and emotional programs, funds for a safe and fun clubhouse, healthy foods, gardening and intentional mentoring, the release said.

"We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of love for our kids and mission," Kent added.

Featured guests and speakers included 2023 Youth of the Year Eclipse Holleman, Board Chair Dr. Sarah Cronin and Steve Engel.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the event, the inaugural Sue Engel Spirit of the Mission Award was presented to her husband Steve and family in recognition and thanks for Sue's many years of service to the club. There was a silent and live auction, with items donated by many supporters of the Club, an "Invest in Success" auction and fundraising games.

"Many thanks to the event committee and staff," the release said. "Special mention to major sponsors Sanford Health, Mark Sand & Gravel, Accra Care, events + design by briana lynn, First National Bank Bemidji, Hampton Inn and Suites, Knife River Materials and Paul Bunyan Communications."

For more information, visit bgcbemidji.org.  

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Parks and Recreation web art .jpg
Community
Heartsaver First Aid/CPR and AED course available from Parks and Rec
March 30, 2023 10:51 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
3832586+faith-briefs.jpg
Community
Trinity Lutheran Church to hold Holy Week services
March 29, 2023 03:28 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji High School web art.jpg
Community
Used sports equipment drive set for April 1 at Bemidji High School
March 29, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
032923.S.BP.FANTASYONICE 2.jpg
Sports
'Rockin’ the Rink': Bemidji Figure Skating Club hosts 55th annual Fantasy on Ice show
March 28, 2023 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
download.png
Local
Rainfall monitoring network seeks volunteers
March 28, 2023 01:49 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
magpie-robin-g828b0a5a6_1280.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Black-billed magpies are a bird of striking beauty
March 25, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
092822.S.BP.BSUWHKY Hannah Hogenson.jpg
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State loses two more to transfer portal
March 28, 2023 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report