Bemidji author Joanna Dymond to hold book signing

Bemidji mystery author Joanna Dymond will hold a book signing event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Four Pines Bookstore, 102 Third St. NW.

3615776+082717.N.BP_.ARTBRIEFS Joanna Dymond.jpg
Author Joanna Dymond will hold a signing event for her books "Crazy as a Loon" and "Wolf at the Door" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Four Pines Bookstore.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 25, 2023 08:33 AM
BEMIDJI — Bemidji mystery author Joanna Dymond will hold a book signing event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Four Pines Bookstore, 102 Third St. NW.

Dymond currently has two mystery novels in the A.W.D Caldwell series. She will be signing her books "Crazy as a Loon" and "Wolf at the Door." Books will be available for purchase through the bookstore, a release said.

For more information, contact (218) 497-2665.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
