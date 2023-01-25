Bemidji author Joanna Dymond to hold book signing
Bemidji mystery author Joanna Dymond will hold a book signing event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at Four Pines Bookstore, 102 Third St. NW.
Dymond currently has two mystery novels in the A.W.D Caldwell series. She will be signing her books "Crazy as a Loon" and "Wolf at the Door." Books will be available for purchase through the bookstore, a release said.
For more information, contact (218) 497-2665.
