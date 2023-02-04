99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji artist Nicholas Jackson visits Girl Scout Troop 176

Local illustrations artist Nicholas Jackson visited Girl Scout Troop 176 on Jan. 12 to discuss materials and some of the different techniques he uses to create art.

Untitled-1 copy.jpg
Members of Girl Scout Troop 176 pose with local illustration artist Nicholas Jackson.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 04, 2023 11:15 AM
Local illustration artist Nicholas Jackson recently visited Girl Scout Troop 176 to discuss materials and some of the different techniques he uses to create art.

Jackson, a 2006 fine arts graduate from Bemidji State, explained to the scouts that art was out of the social norms for boys in the area where he grew up. He encouraged the girls to pursue whatever their hearts desired and advised them not to let others discourage them, a release said.

Jackson also demonstrated how he starts a drawing and provided advice and encouragement for the scouts as they worked on their own art projects.

Related Topics: LOCAL VIEW
