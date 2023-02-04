Bemidji artist Nicholas Jackson visits Girl Scout Troop 176

Local illustration artist Nicholas Jackson recently visited Girl Scout Troop 176 to discuss materials and some of the different techniques he uses to create art. He also demonstrated how he starts a drawing and provided advice and encouragement for the scouts as they worked on their own art projects.

Jackson, a 2006 fine arts graduate from Bemidji State, explained to the scouts that art was out of the social norms for boys in the area where he grew up. He encouraged the girls to pursue whatever their hearts desired and advised them not to let others discourage them, a release said.

Jackson also demonstrated how he starts a drawing and provided advice and encouragement for the scouts as they worked on their own art projects.