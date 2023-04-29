Bemidji Area Reading Canine duos complete training

In partnership with Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association, the Bemidji Area Reading Canine program recently announced two new teams that have completed the required training, Tessa Richardson and Gus and Donna Palivec and Q-Tip.

B.A.R.C. dogs are therapy dogs who volunteer with their owner/handlers as a team, going to schools, libraries and many other settings as reading companions for children.

Currently, hundreds of reading dog teams work throughout the United States and Canada.

The newly trained duos will be joining the other B.A.R.C. teams in serving children at the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji, Heartland Christian Academy, Schoolcraft Learning Community, Horace May Elementary, Laporte School, Bemidji Middle School and the Bemidji Public Library.

For more information contact the Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association at www.pbdta.com or Program Coordinator Tracy Parthun at (218)-766-4935.

