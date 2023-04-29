99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Area Reading Canine duos complete training

The B.A.R.C. program recently announced two new teams that have completed the required training, Tessa Richardson and Gus and Donna Palivec and Q-Tip.

Tessa Richardson and Gus present their Bemidji ARea Reading Canines course completion certificate.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:00 AM

In partnership with Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association, the Bemidji Area Reading Canine program recently announced two new teams that have completed the required training, Tessa Richardson and Gus and Donna Palivec and Q-Tip.

B.A.R.C. dogs are therapy dogs who volunteer with their owner/handlers as a team, going to schools, libraries and many other settings as reading companions for children.

Currently, hundreds of reading dog teams work throughout the United States and Canada.

The newly trained duos will be joining the other B.A.R.C. teams in serving children at the Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji, Heartland Christian Academy, Schoolcraft Learning Community, Horace May Elementary, Laporte School, Bemidji Middle School and the Bemidji Public Library.

For more information contact the Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association at www.pbdta.com or Program Coordinator Tracy Parthun at (218)-766-4935.

Donna Palivec and Q-Tip present their Bemidji ARea Reading Canines course completion certificate.
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
