Bemidji area organizations receive $405,000 in grants from the Otto Bremer Trust

BEMIDJI — The Otto Bremer Trust recently awarded 225 grants totaling $17.9 million, including $405,000 to four local organizations.

“OBT investments help meet basic needs, create economic opportunities, and fund programs and services that support health and wellness,” Charlotte S. Johnson, OBT co-CEO and trustee, said in a release. “We’re pleased to assist the many organizations across the four-state region engaged in this important work.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in people, places and opportunities in its region.

Here is a list of grants awarded to Bemidji area organizations:



Evergreen Youth and Family Services, Inc. in Bemidji received $125,000 for general operations to provide comprehensive services and housing support to youth facing housing instability in northern Minnesota.

Northwest Minnesota Foundation in Bemidji received $200,000 for capital support to provide a space for individuals to receive mental health services in an unbiased, creative environment.

Regional Native Public Defense Corporation in Bemidji received $80,000 for general operations to enhance and expand holistic, culturally specific, and community-based legal defense services in northwest and north central Minnesota.

Anishinabe Legal Services in Cass Lake received $80,000 for general operations to provide free civil legal services and education to low-income members of the Leech Lake, White Earth and Red Lake tribal communities.

For more information and a complete list of grants awarded, visit ottobremer.org.