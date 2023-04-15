99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Saturday, April 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji area organizations receive $405,000 in grants from the Otto Bremer Trust

The Otto Bremer Trust recently awarded 225 grants totaling $17.9 million, including $405,000 to four local organizations.

Otto Bremer Trust web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:00 AM

BEMIDJI — The Otto Bremer Trust recently awarded 225 grants totaling $17.9 million, including $405,000 to four local organizations.

“OBT investments help meet basic needs, create economic opportunities, and fund programs and services that support health and wellness,” Charlotte S. Johnson, OBT co-CEO and trustee, said in a release. “We’re pleased to assist the many organizations across the four-state region engaged in this important work.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in people, places and opportunities in its region.

Here is a list of grants awarded to Bemidji area organizations:

  • Evergreen Youth and Family Services, Inc. in Bemidji received $125,000 for general operations to provide comprehensive services and housing support to youth facing housing instability in northern Minnesota.
  • Northwest Minnesota Foundation in Bemidji received $200,000 for capital support to provide a space for individuals to receive mental health services in an unbiased, creative environment.
  • Regional Native Public Defense Corporation in Bemidji received $80,000 for general operations to enhance and expand holistic, culturally specific, and community-based legal defense services in northwest and north central Minnesota.
  • Anishinabe Legal Services in Cass Lake received $80,000 for general operations to provide free civil legal services and education to low-income members of the Leech Lake, White Earth and Red Lake tribal communities.

For more information and a complete list of grants awarded, visit ottobremer.org.

What To Read Next
knights of columbus 2023.jpg
Community
Knights of Columbus donate $2,500 to Bemidji Community Food Shelf
April 15, 2023 09:27 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Storytime at the Carnegie WEB.jpg
Community
Parks and Rec to host children’s author Julia Cook for storytime
April 14, 2023 01:03 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
3832586+faith-briefs.jpg
Community
Faith Lutheran Church of Bagley to host annual 'Ode to Spring' brunch
April 13, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Latz senate floor.JPG
Minnesota
Senate DFL public safety budget includes funding for gun control
April 14, 2023 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Alex Derosier
courts2.jpg
Local
Former Bagley school resource officer Neil Dolan pleads guilty to additional sexual abuse charges
April 13, 2023 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Region 2 Arts Council web art
Arts and Entertainment
Region 2 Arts Council awards $18,000 in Individual Artist Grants 
April 13, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
2136500+police.jpg
Local
1 dead after fatal stabbing in Ponemah
April 14, 2023 07:42 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report