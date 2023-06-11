99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Bemidji area organizations receive $130,000 in grants from Otto Bremer Trust

The Otto Bremer Trust awarded $10,905,200 in grants in April and May, including $130,000 to Bemidji area organizations.

Otto Bremer Trust web art
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:00 AM

BEMIDJI — The Otto Bremer Trust awarded $10,905,200 in grants in April and May, including $130,000 to Bemidji area organizations.

“These awards represent a diverse range of grants to organizations that help individuals, families and communities overcome challenges,” Frank Miley, OBT co-CEO and trustee, said in a release. “The commitment of these grantees inspires us.”

The Otto Bremer Trust is a private charitable trust based in St. Paul, Minn. Created in 1944 by business and community leader Otto Bremer. Since its founding, OBT has invested more than $1 billion in people, places and opportunities in its region.

Here is a list of grants awarded to Bemidji organizations:

  • Family Advocacy Center of Northern Minnesota received $80,000 for general operations and capacity building to provide comprehensive care for victims of child abuse, sexual assault and intimate partner violence in northern Minnesota.
  • Manidoo Ogitigaan received $30,000 for general operations to improve the health, well-being and basic needs of the Anishinaabe community in northern Minnesota.
  • United Way Of Bemidji Area received $20,000 to increase the reach, effectiveness and financial stability of Bemidji area nonprofits, thereby helping everyone in the greater Bemidji area thrive.

For more information and a complete list of grants awarded, visit ottobremer.org.

