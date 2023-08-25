Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet Sept. 2

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

A light breakfast will be served with Bryant LaVallie presenting as the keynote speaker.

LaVallie was born in Belcourt, N.D., and attended Bible College in 1978. He was saved at 20 years old and was called into the ministry as an evangelist, a release said.

"My wife and I have been married for 20 years and we have four children," LaVallie said in the release. "I moved to Bemidji in 2021 to work with my brother Maynard LaVallie and I am now pastoring at Ball Club and Chief Corner Stone Church in Bemidji."