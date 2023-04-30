Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet May 6

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Bemidji First Baptist Church, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NE.

A light breakfast will be served and all are welcome to attend.

The keynote speaker will be Mike Brazee, who has managed diverse departments and businesses for 40 years and is currently the Operations Manager at Ace on the Lake in Bemidji.

Brazee was born in South Dakota, and his family moved to Grand Forks, N.D., when he was 3.

"He grew up in a Christian home and was saved when a junior in high school. He went to Bible College at the church he grew up in and served churches in music and youth," a release said. "He pastored two churches from 1998 to 2007."