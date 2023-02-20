Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet March 4

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

A light breakfast will be served and the keynote speaker will be Stephen A. Yagilnicky, chairman and president of Love Cradle International Ukraine Outreach. All are welcome to attend.

Originally from near Riding National Park in Manitoba, Canada, Yagilnicky began his relationship with God at a very young age and came to a deeper understanding and relationship with Jesus Christ at about age 10, a release said.

"It was at this time I understood I was a sinful person and needed the forgiveness that only the Father could give me through his son Jesus Christ," Yagilnicky said. "Godly sorrow came to me that day by His grace and love and repentance was now mine. And the journey to follow Him began."

Yagilnicky went to Bible school and then the West Coast of Canada as a missionary with Shantymen International Esperanza Ministries where he was ordained. In the early 2000s, he journeyed to Ukraine where he and his wife began ministering to orphan children, leading to the creation of Love Cradle International. Love Cradle has grown to care for and minister to not only orphans but all children, families and elderly people in need of a savior, the release said.

The couple lived in Ukraine for about 10 years before recently returning to the U.S. in November 2021.