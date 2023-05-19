Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet June 3

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Bemidji First Baptist Church, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NE.

A light breakfast will be served and all are welcome to attend. The keynote speaker will be Neil Skogerboe.

Skogerboe grew up in a Christian home and has been married to his wife Celeste for 52 years. He received his undergrad from Concordia College and completed his first two years of medical school at the University of North Dakota and then graduated with honors from Baylor University, a release said.

He started his medical practice in Roseau, Minn., in 1975 and has been a blessing to many members of the community over his 40-year career.

"Neil has also been a long-time member of the Christian Medical and Dental Society and is now enjoying his retirement life with his wife and their three children and seven grandchildren," the release said.