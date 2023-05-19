99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet June 3

The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Bemidji First Baptist Church, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NE.

3832586+faith-briefs.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:50 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 3, at Bemidji First Baptist Church, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NE.

A light breakfast will be served and all are welcome to attend. The keynote speaker will be Neil Skogerboe.

Skogerboe grew up in a Christian home and has been married to his wife Celeste for 52 years. He received his undergrad from Concordia College and completed his first two years of medical school at the University of North Dakota and then graduated with honors from Baylor University, a release said.

He started his medical practice in Roseau, Minn., in 1975 and has been a blessing to many members of the community over his 40-year career.

"Neil has also been a long-time member of the Christian Medical and Dental Society and is now enjoying his retirement life with his wife and their three children and seven grandchildren," the release said.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
IMG_5362.jpg
Community
Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic to raise funds for Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter
May 18, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Beautiful,Woman,Hand,Crafting,Book,At,The,Tabletop,With,Stationery.
Community
Watermark Art Center to host maker meet at Cantabria Coffee
May 18, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
tomato plant
Community
Master Gardeners, Bemidji Garden Club to hold Spring Plant Sale
May 17, 2023 09:38 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FISHTALES.jpg
Northland Outdoors
FISH TALES: Hunter Zietz lands 52-inch muskie during Minnesota Fishing opener
May 18, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_5362.jpg
Community
Boardwalk Mini Golf Classic to raise funds for Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter
May 18, 2023 11:34 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
bemidji-city-hall0.jpg
Local
Bemidji City Council approves airport grant application, extends search for city manager
May 16, 2023 12:05 PM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
051723.N.BP.FIRSTCITY 3.jpg
Community
First City Dance Studio spring show set for June 3
May 16, 2023 12:53 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report