Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet July 1

The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:46 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

A light breakfast will be served with Tyrone Clark presenting as the keynote speaker.

Clark was born in 1964 in Havana, Florida, and has traveled the world living in Turkey, Korea, Hawaii, and several U.S. states. He has been married for 35 years and has three daughters. He's retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years of service, a release said.

Currently, he works at the Chippewa National Forest as a program specialist and executive assistant. He serves as the state president of the Minnesota Association of the Gideon International Organization, vice president of the Bemidji Camp, and vice-chair on the Cass Lake Area Food Shelf board of directors. He is also a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Bemidji Chapter, the release said.

