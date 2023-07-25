Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet Aug. 5

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

A light breakfast will be served with Eugene Campbell presenting as the keynote speaker.

Campbell was born in Dubuque, Iowa, and his family started attending the Salvation Army Church when he was 5 years old and he got saved at 7. He then served in the U.S. Navy from 1973-77 as a hospital corpsman before working as an EMT for two years, then got married and moved to Minnesota, a release said.

He worked for four years at Lampert Lumber in Bemidji, then at Norbord for 36 years before retiring. He's currently a member of First Baptist Church in Bemidji and regularly volunteers for the Salvation Army.