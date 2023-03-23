Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship to meet April 1

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship of America chapter is set to meet at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 1, in the community room at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

A light breakfast will be served and the keynote speaker will be Justin Hoover, owner of Blue Ox Storage and a Bemidji school board member. All are welcome to attend.

Hoover was born and raised in Dora Lake on a hunting and fishing resort. As a child he enjoyed hunting, fishing, waterskiing and training hunting dogs, a release said.

"At the age of 21, he was saved through the Gospel of John after someone placed it in his college mailbox. At 24 he traveled to Indonesia with Mission Aviation Fellowship to serve in the jungle as a missionary pilot," the release said. "Since then, Hoover has traveled to 16 countries preaching the Gospel with the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and other ministries. His heart is to see every nation worship Christ."