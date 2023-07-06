Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Area Arts Endowment Fund grants out more than $23,000

The Bemidji Area Arts Endowment Fund, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, recently granted out more than $23,000 to support the arts in the Bemidji area.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:27 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Arts Endowment Fund, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, recently granted out more than $23,000 to support the arts in the Bemidji area.

Approved grants include:

  • Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Area — Fine Arts Program and Exhibit.
  • Watermark Art Center — Watermark Arts Festival.
  • Bemidji Symphony Orchestra — Return of the Snowman.
  • Bemidji Area Arts Collaborative, Inc. — Emerging Arts Workshop.
  • Belle Thalia Creative Arts Space — Community Concert in the Garden.
  • Watermark Arts Center — Artist Exhibits.
  • Bemidji Community Theatre — Alice In Wonderland Costumes.
  • Headwaters Music and Arts – Bemidji Sings — Vocal Competition.
  • Watermark Art Center — Poetry Slam.
  • Bemidji Area Arts Collaborative, Inc. — Storytelling with Oopsy Annie.
  • Watermark Art Center — Story Slam.
  • Northern Exposure Lifelong Learning — Speaker Presentations.
  • Watermark Art Center — Education and Studio Art Supplies.
  • Bemidji Community Theatre — Literacy.

Also included are three grants awarded by funds within the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment family of funds:

  • The Frederick Marshall Fund supported Headwaters Music and Arts —Pottery wheel.
  • The Northstar Fund supported Headwaters Music and Arts — Unified arts.
  • The John Rabel Memorial Music Fund supported Headwaters Music and Arts —String music lessons.

To learn more about BAAE, contact Terri Darco at terrid@nwmf.org . To donate, visit www.nwmf.org, hover over “Ways to Give” and click on “Funds by County.”

