Bemidji Area Arts Endowment Fund grants out more than $23,000
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Arts Endowment Fund, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, recently granted out more than $23,000 to support the arts in the Bemidji area.
Approved grants include:
- Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Area — Fine Arts Program and Exhibit.
- Watermark Art Center — Watermark Arts Festival.
- Bemidji Symphony Orchestra — Return of the Snowman.
- Bemidji Area Arts Collaborative, Inc. — Emerging Arts Workshop.
- Belle Thalia Creative Arts Space — Community Concert in the Garden.
- Watermark Arts Center — Artist Exhibits.
- Bemidji Community Theatre — Alice In Wonderland Costumes.
- Headwaters Music and Arts – Bemidji Sings — Vocal Competition.
- Watermark Art Center — Poetry Slam.
- Bemidji Area Arts Collaborative, Inc. — Storytelling with Oopsy Annie.
- Watermark Art Center — Story Slam.
- Northern Exposure Lifelong Learning — Speaker Presentations.
- Watermark Art Center — Education and Studio Art Supplies.
- Bemidji Community Theatre — Literacy.
Also included are three grants awarded by funds within the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment family of funds:
- The Frederick Marshall Fund supported Headwaters Music and Arts —Pottery wheel.
- The Northstar Fund supported Headwaters Music and Arts — Unified arts.
- The John Rabel Memorial Music Fund supported Headwaters Music and Arts —String music lessons.
To learn more about BAAE, contact Terri Darco at terrid@nwmf.org . To donate, visit www.nwmf.org, hover over “Ways to Give” and click on “Funds by County.”
