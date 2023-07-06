Bemidji Area Arts Endowment Fund grants out more than $23,000

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Area Arts Endowment Fund, a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, recently granted out more than $23,000 to support the arts in the Bemidji area.

Approved grants include:



Boys and Girls Club of Bemidji Area — Fine Arts Program and Exhibit.

Watermark Art Center — Watermark Arts Festival.

Bemidji Symphony Orchestra — Return of the Snowman.

Bemidji Area Arts Collaborative, Inc. — Emerging Arts Workshop.

Belle Thalia Creative Arts Space — Community Concert in the Garden.

Watermark Arts Center — Artist Exhibits.

Bemidji Community Theatre — Alice In Wonderland Costumes.

Headwaters Music and Arts – Bemidji Sings — Vocal Competition.

Watermark Art Center — Poetry Slam.

Bemidji Area Arts Collaborative, Inc. — Storytelling with Oopsy Annie.

Watermark Art Center — Story Slam.

Northern Exposure Lifelong Learning — Speaker Presentations.

Watermark Art Center — Education and Studio Art Supplies.

Bemidji Community Theatre — Literacy.

Also included are three grants awarded by funds within the Bemidji Area Arts Endowment family of funds:

The Frederick Marshall Fund supported Headwaters Music and Arts —Pottery wheel.

The Northstar Fund supported Headwaters Music and Arts — Unified arts.

The John Rabel Memorial Music Fund supported Headwaters Music and Arts —String music lessons.

To learn more about BAAE, contact Terri Darco at terrid@nwmf.org . To donate, visit www.nwmf.org, hover over “Ways to Give” and click on “Funds by County.”