Community

Bemidji Area Aglow set to meet May 13

Bemidji Area Aglow is set to meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:28 PM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji Area Aglow is set to meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13, at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

The guest speaker will be Becky Dorman from the ClearWaters Life Center in Gonvick/Clearbrook, who will be sharing "How to find purpose in your life and living in joy."

Dave Dahlberg from Country Faith Church in Clearbrook will lead worship.

All are welcome, free will offerings will be received.

