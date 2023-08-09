Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Bemidji Area Aglow set to meet Aug. 12

Bemidji Area Aglow is set to meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

3832586+faith-briefs.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:00 PM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji Area Aglow is set to meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

During the meeting, guest speakers Adam and Vicky will be drawing from their 20 years of experience in taking Prayer Walking Teams into many cities, both in the U.S. and abroad, a release said.

The pair will be sharing principles of covering a city in prayer interspersed with testimonies of divine appointments.

All are welcome, free will offerings will be received.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Community
First City Squares set 2023-2024 dance schedule
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Clearwater County History Center web art.jpg
Community
Clearwater County History Center open for the weekend
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
062522.N.BP.POWWOW - 2.jpg
Community
Sanford Health to host 18th Annual Niimi'idiwin (Powwow) Aug. 17
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Bensen Hall dedication-7.jpg
Local
Jim and Nancy Bensen reflect on their time in Bemidji ahead of move to Wisconsin
6h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
080923.N.BP.DRAGONBOAT 13 HydraHeads.jpg
News
HydraHeads make it a decade, win 10th Dragon Boat Race title
3d ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
IMG_6967.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Weekly fishing report: Fishing holding up amidst 'dog days' of summer
4h ago
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT 1.jpg
College
Beavers carry over summer work, start fast on Day 1 of fall camp practice
1d ago
 · 
By  Christian Babcock