Bemidji Area Aglow set to meet Aug. 12

BEMIDJI — Bemidji Area Aglow is set to meet from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Beltrami Electric, 4111 Technology Drive NW.

During the meeting, guest speakers Adam and Vicky will be drawing from their 20 years of experience in taking Prayer Walking Teams into many cities, both in the U.S. and abroad, a release said.

The pair will be sharing principles of covering a city in prayer interspersed with testimonies of divine appointments.

All are welcome, free will offerings will be received.