Bemidji American Swedish Institute to host annual meeting March 12

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji American Swedish Institute will host its annual meeting on March 12 at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE.

The board chair of the Sami Cultural Center Marlene Wisuri will be live via Zoom for a 4 p.m. program called, “Sami in Sweden and North America,” on the big screen in the Calvary fellowship center.

A short meeting and potluck supper will follow the presentation.

"Come hungry for knowledge of our northern neighbors and good food," a release said.