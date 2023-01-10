99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative to hold Movement and Play events

Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative will host weekly Movement and Play events from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Friday through March 31 at the Boys and Girls Club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.

082821.N.BP.MOVEMENTANDPLAY-3.jpg
A child plays in the sandbox during a BECC Movement and Play session on Aug. 27, 2021, at the Paul Bunyan Center playground.
(Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer)
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 10, 2023 11:09 AM
BEMIDJI — Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative will host weekly Movement and Play events from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Friday through March 31 at the Boys and Girls Club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.

"This is a free and safe recreational indoor play program for children ages birth to 5 and their caregivers," a release said. "Run and explore our many age-appropriate toys such as bikes, balls, slides and more. Meet other families and support your child's healthy physical and emotional development."

For more information visit bemidjiearlychildhoodcollaborative.org.

