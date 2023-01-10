Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative to hold Movement and Play events
Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative will host weekly Movement and Play events from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Friday through March 31 at the Boys and Girls Club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.
We are part of The Trust Project.
BEMIDJI — Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative will host weekly Movement and Play events from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Friday through March 31 at the Boys and Girls Club, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW.
"This is a free and safe recreational indoor play program for children ages birth to 5 and their caregivers," a release said. "Run and explore our many age-appropriate toys such as bikes, balls, slides and more. Meet other families and support your child's healthy physical and emotional development."
For more information visit bemidjiearlychildhoodcollaborative.org.
CareerForce will hold a job search workshop for those ages 50 and older from 10:30 a.m. to noon, on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.
FERGUS FALLS — The following local students were recently named to the dean's list at Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Fergus Falls for maintaining a GPA of 3.5 while completing at least 12 credits during the fall 2022 semester.
A Defensive Driving Course will be offered from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, through Zoom.
Paul Bunyan Communications' GigaZone Gaming Championship and TechXpo with special guest Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is set for Saturday, April 22, at the Sanford Center in Bemidji.