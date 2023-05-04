Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Beltrami Electric's Operation Round Up awards grants to 25 local organizations

The Beltrami Electric Cooperative Trust Board for Operation Round Up met in April and awarded grants to 25 area nonprofit and community organizations totaling $41,195.

Operation Round Up fund recipients pose with a check from Beltrami Electric.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:38 PM

"Many local programs and non-profit organizations benefit from Operation Round Up, a charitable program unique to electric cooperatives," a release said. "The program is designed to give cooperative members a means of working together to use small change to make a big impact in their local communities, with 100% of member contributions going to local projects."

Project categories for organizations applying for grants from Operation Round Up must fit into one or more of the following: Community Service, Economic Development, Education and Youth and Environment.

Applications and guidelines can be found at www.beltramielectric.com.

