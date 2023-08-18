Beltrami Electric's annual meeting, Night at the Fair event draws 1,600 guests

BEMIDJI — Beltrami Electric Cooperative held its 83rd annual meeting and Night at the Fair event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

More than 1,600 members and guests attended the Night at the Fair program, which included a live high-voltage safety demonstration and bucket truck rides for kids, a release said.

Members attended the business meeting at the Marilyn Shutter Country Stage, which featured a financial update from Director of Finance and Corporate Services Arlene Hogquist, as well as a cooperative update from President and CEO Jared Echternach.

Beltrami Electric’s Youth Tour Delegate for 2023, Elena Harmsen, also spoke about her trip to Washington, D.C., and Communications Specialist Angela Lyseng presented on the success of the organization’s Operation Round Up program.

Guests gather at the registration area of Beltrami Electric's Night at the Fair event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. Contributed

The members of the cooperative elected three directors to the board, which included incumbents Charlie Perkins for District 2, Craig Gaasvig for District 4 and Rick Coe for District 6. In addition, the 2022 annual meeting minutes were approved by a majority vote of the members.

Beltrami Electric then sponsored a free concert in the grandstand, where fairgoers had the opportunity to hear the Waddington Brothers, a versatile acoustic group who played a variety of bluegrass, cowboy songs and gospel music.