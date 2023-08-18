Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Beltrami Electric's annual meeting, Night at the Fair event draws 1,600 guests

Beltrami Electric Cooperative held its 83rd annual meeting and Night at the Fair event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

BucketsInTheAir2023.jpg
Children participate in bucket truck rides during Beltrami Electric's Night at the Fair event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:57 AM

BEMIDJI — Beltrami Electric Cooperative held its 83rd annual meeting and Night at the Fair event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

More than 1,600 members and guests attended the Night at the Fair program, which included a live high-voltage safety demonstration and bucket truck rides for kids, a release said.

Members attended the business meeting at the Marilyn Shutter Country Stage, which featured a financial update from Director of Finance and Corporate Services Arlene Hogquist, as well as a cooperative update from President and CEO Jared Echternach.

Beltrami Electric’s Youth Tour Delegate for 2023, Elena Harmsen, also spoke about her trip to Washington, D.C., and Communications Specialist Angela Lyseng presented on the success of the organization’s Operation Round Up program.

2023_RegistrationArea.jpg
Guests gather at the registration area of Beltrami Electric's Night at the Fair event on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.
Contributed

The members of the cooperative elected three directors to the board, which included incumbents Charlie Perkins for District 2, Craig Gaasvig for District 4 and Rick Coe for District 6. In addition, the 2022 annual meeting minutes were approved by a majority vote of the members.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beltrami Electric then sponsored a free concert in the grandstand, where fairgoers had the opportunity to hear the Waddington Brothers, a versatile acoustic group who played a variety of bluegrass, cowboy songs and gospel music.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
Community
Bemidji Senior Center to host line dancing lessons in September
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081923.N.BP.CURESMA 1.jpg
Community
Little Miss Global United Princess holds candle-lighting event for Cure SMA
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Beltrami County History Center web art.jpg
Community
Beltrami County Historical Society awarded grant for preservation project
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062522.N.BP.POWWOW - 2.jpg
Community
Sanford Health to host 18th Annual Niimi'idiwin (Powwow) Aug. 17
Aug 7
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
081923.N.BP.CURESMA 1.jpg
Community
Little Miss Global United Princess holds candle-lighting event for Cure SMA
1d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
Master Gardener: How to solve common lilac issues
2d ago
 · 
By  Joyce Rairdon, Master Gardener
Bemidj Police Department web art.jpg
Local
Law enforcement seeks information on possible homicide near downtown Bemidji
2d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report