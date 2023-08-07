Beltrami Electric to hold annual meeting, Night at the Fair event Aug. 9

BEMIDJI — Members of Beltrami Electric Cooperative are invited to attend the cooperative’s 83rd Night at the Fair event, including the annual meeting, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at the Marilyn Shutter Stage at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

Registration opens at 4 p.m., with the business meeting slated for 5 p.m.

The agenda includes the election of director candidates from Districts 2, 4 and 6, and will feature reports from President and CEO Jared Echternach and Director of Finance and Corporate Services Arlene Hogquist, a report on Operation Round Up by Beltrami Electric Trust board president Kay Mack, BEC’s 2023 Youth Tour delegate Elena Harmsen and other business, a release said.

The Night at the Fair event will feature family-friendly activities throughout the evening, including a free concert in the grandstand by The Waddington Brothers, a versatile acoustic group from Southwestern North Dakota with a musical style that ranges from hard driving bluegrass to the mellow sound and dynamic western harmonies reminiscent of Bob Nolan and The Sons of the Pioneers.

Parking is free on Wednesday, and co-op members who register for the annual meeting will receive $10 in BEC “Food Bucks” to use at participating food vendors that night until 8 p.m.

"Touchstone Energy’s mascots, LED Lucy and Solar Sam, will be there to meet and greet guests," the release said. "Bring the kiddos for a ride in a bucket of a line truck and watch Beltrami Electric’s lineworkers give a live high-voltage safety demonstration and see the exploding hotdog."

For more information, contact the co-op at (218) 444-2540 or visit www.beltramielectric.com.