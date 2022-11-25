Beltrami Electric seeks donations for Mitten Tree

BEMIDJI — For the 22nd consecutive season, Beltrami Electric Cooperative will be collecting donations of new or homemade mittens, gloves, hats, scarves and socks for distribution to students enrolled in the Head Start and ECFE programs throughout the cooperative's service area.

"Through generous donations to the Mitten Tree program, hundreds of youths stay warm throughout the winter," a release said. "Last year, the cooperative distributed more than 800 items to children enrolled in area Head Start/ECFE programs, as well as St. Mary’s Mission School in Red Lake."

Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, Dec. 7, and can be dropped off in the collection bin in the lobby at Beltrami Electric’s office at 4111 Technology Drive, NW.

"If you’d like to help keep our area children warm and cozy this winter, please consider joining Beltrami Electric in collecting these items," the release said.