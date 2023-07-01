Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Beltrami Electric indoor garage sale raises $6,000 for United Way

2023_BEC-Garage-Sale-Check.jpg
The Beltrami Electric indoor garage sale was held on May 6, raising $6,007 for the United Way of the Bemidji Area. Pictured from left: BEC garage sale committee members Becky Theis and Vonda Johnson; United Way Campaign and Events Coordinator Kari Kantack-Miller, United Way Director Denae Alamano, Cammie Vogel, Kathy Dreher and Kim Klug.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:04 PM

The Beltrami Electric indoor garage sale was held on May 6, raising $6,007 for the United Way of the Bemidji Area.

The annual event, which featured more than 90 booths, saw nearly 1,400 bargain-hunters throughout the day, a release said. All proceeds from the entrance fees, vendor booth rentals and food concessions go to the United Way of Bemidji Area.

"Thank you to all who attended to support this fundraising event," the release said. "Special thanks to the Bemidji National Guard Armory, Port-Able John Rental and Service, and the volunteers from the Northland Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol."

By Pioneer Staff Report
