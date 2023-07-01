Beltrami Electric indoor garage sale raises $6,000 for United Way

The Beltrami Electric indoor garage sale was held on May 6, raising $6,007 for the United Way of the Bemidji Area.

The annual event, which featured more than 90 booths, saw nearly 1,400 bargain-hunters throughout the day, a release said. All proceeds from the entrance fees, vendor booth rentals and food concessions go to the United Way of Bemidji Area.

"Thank you to all who attended to support this fundraising event," the release said. "Special thanks to the Bemidji National Guard Armory, Port-Able John Rental and Service, and the volunteers from the Northland Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol."