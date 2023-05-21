Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs to give jail update at senior center
BEMIDJI — Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs will share a community jail update along with a discussion on funding options at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 26, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.
This is a free event for the whole community. For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.
