Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs to give jail update at senior center

Bemidji Senior Center.jpg
The Bemidji Senior Center is located at 216 Third St. NW in downtown Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:34 PM

BEMIDJI — Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs will share a community jail update along with a discussion on funding options at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 26, at the Bemidji Senior Center, 216 Third St. NW.

This is a free event for the whole community. For more information, contact (218) 751-8836.

