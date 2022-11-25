Beltrami County Master Gardeners to host holiday plants class
Beltrami Master Gardeners Mary Lou Marchand, Carol Nielson and Becky Livermore will give a holiday plants class at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, at the Bemidji Senior Center.
The event is free and open to the public, no pre-registration is required but seating is limited. Door prizes will be given during the class.
