Beltrami County History Center to hold 'Getting to Know the Goat' history program

Chas Bettendorf will present "Getting to Know the Goat" at noon on Thursday, May 18, at the Beltrami County Historical Society, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

The Beltrami County History Center is located at 130 Minnesota Ave. SW in Bemidji.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:40 PM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County History Center will hold its monthly Brown Bag History program at noon on Thursday, May 18, at the Beltrami County Historical Society, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

Chas Bettendorf, the editor of the Great Northern Railway Historical Society's quarterly magazine "The Goat," is May's Brown Bag History presenter. He will share information about the GNRHS and the bond of Great Northern Railway fans across the world. Originally from Foley, Minn., Bettendorf has served as a history and economics instructor and is a lifelong rail fan, a release said.

The Great Northern Railway Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation, study and history of one of America's greatest railroads, the Great Northern Railway.

This program is free and open to the public, participants are welcome to bring lunch to enjoy during the program.

For more information about the Historical Society’s exhibits, programs, and volunteer and membership opportunities, visit beltramihistory.org.

