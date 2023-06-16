Beltrami County Historical Society to celebrate Beltrami Bicentennial June 24-25

BEMIDJI — In August 1823, the 44-year-old Italian juror and aristocrat Giacomo Beltrami was on the Red Lake River, southeast of Thief River Falls. Actually, he was in the river, not on it.

He had a buffalo hide rope tightly wound in his right hand, with the strap pulled taut across his shoulder and fastened to a birch bark canoe laden with supplies and artifacts collected in the previous months. In his left, Giacomo gripped a canoe paddle, thrusting it down in the water like a push pole, holding it along the river bottom to steady himself in a more challenging current.

For its part, the canoe glided lightly, silently along the river’s edge, unaware that its lone passenger was out ahead rather than inside its birch bark body, trudging through waist-deep river water, head down, speaking happily to the fish. Giacomo’s face was dirty, skin red from the sun, scratched by briars, and pitted from the bites of mosquitos and flies.

He had been abandoned only days and miles from completing his quest to find the northernmost source of the Mississippi River and he did not know how to paddle a canoe. What for some may have been a profound moment of despair was, instead, a "comedy" that would not hinder “the resolute continuance of the course (Beltrami) had adopted.”

Giacomo (pronounced Jah-KO-mo) Beltrami eventually met and was saved by Red Lake Nation Ojibwe, who helped guide Beltrami to the waters that he named Lake Giulia (Julia) and claimed to be the northernmost source of the Mississippi River.

His book and other writings describing the beauty and wonder of the wilderness and the communities with whom he interacted and who helped him survive throughout his journey inspired the Minnesota Historical Society and the Minnesota Legislature to name Beltrami County after him in 1866.

Now, two hundred years after Beltrami’s adventure to the United States and Minnesota, the Beltrami County Historical Society is honored to host the Beltrami Bicentennial Saturday, June 24, at Buena Vista Ski Area and Sunday, June 25, at Beltrami County History Center in Bemidji.

Throughout the weekend, visitors of all ages will have opportunities to learn more about the Italian explorer in the context of the early 1800s in Italy and the United States:

June 24, Buena Vista Ski Area

8 a.m. — Register now or on-site for our family-friendly 5K History Walk/Run. Take in the scenery that Beltrami described as “phenomena which will fill the soul with astonishment and inspire it at the same time with almost heavenly ecstasy! This is a work which belongs to the Creator of it alone to explain.” Stride the Continental Divide and watch for signs sharing the story of Beltrami’s adventure along the trail. Enjoy refreshments after the race and purchase an event T-shirt to celebrate your run.

9:45 a.m. — Opening Ceremony conducted by Darrell Kingbird, Red Lake Nation.

10 a.m. — Our first program is “Beltrami: A Pilgrim’s Providence” from the documentary series “True Source,” exploring the geography and history of exploration in the Mississippi Headwaters. This is part of a series in production for the Minnesota Alliance for Geographic Education, created by Norwood Hall (Moonwood Artisans), and Dr. Janet Rith-Najarian (Rivers Edge Geographics). For more information, see the documentary webpage at rivergeo.org/true-source.

11 a.m. — Floyd “Buck” Jourdain, former Chairman of Red Lake Nation and Director of Equity, Cultural Education and Archives for Red Lake Nation College, joins us to share the history and cultural lifeways of the Red Lake Nation.

12:15 p.m. — Join local author and historian John Eggers in the Lumberjack Hall of Fame Museum at Buena Vista for the reading of his book “The Search for Beltrami’s Heart” and free copies will be distributed to families after the program.

1 p.m. — The Civic Museum of Natural Sciences in Bergamo will join us via Zoom for a unique virtual exhibit of ten artifacts from the Beltrami collection, most from the Dakota and Ojibwe communities through which Beltrami traveled. We will be joined locally by members of the Beltrami family, Buck Jourdain, and Smithsonian emeritus/Beltrami expert Cesare Marino as we explore the artifacts and how Beltrami came to collect them on his journey.

1 to 2 p.m. — Animals of Minnesota with the Headwaters Science Museum. Join Headwaters staff at the Lumberjack Hall of Fame Museum to see and touch fur pelts and learn more about the animals Beltrami loved and wrote about in his journals.

Shop, Eat and Explore

In addition to Saturday’s scheduled programs, the Bicentennial offers many opportunities for all-day learning and fun.

Attendees are welcome to take the history walk and tour the Turtle Lake Township building, formerly the Buena Vista schoolhouse, built in 1898. During your tour, learn about the construction and use of a birch bark canoe with representatives of Manidoo Ogitigaan and the 1855 Treaty Authority, and meet and sing along with members of the Bemidji Hangfires’ Blackpowder Club, local Voyageur reenactors.

Concessions from the Buena Vista kitchen will be available, including a lunch meal featuring local walleye, wild rice, hamburgers, hot dogs and beverages. We encourage you to shop with local Native American artisans, Nawapo (Red Lake Nation Food Gifts and Crafts), and the History Center’s popup bookshop.

June 25, Beltrami County History Center

10 a.m. — Join us for early shopping with our Native American artisans, Nawapo, and at our History Center gift shop.

10:30 a.m. — Our Sunday Bicentennial program begins with John Welle, Minnesota native and professor at the University of Notre Dame. Welle will present “Beltrami’s ‘Trans-Atlantic Promenade’: An Italian Explorer Among Native Americans in Early Minnesota.”

11:30 a.m. — Cesare Marino, Smithsonian emeritus and author of several works on Beltrami, will present his program “Just a Piece of Birchbark – New History, Two Centuries Later.” We hope you will join us to learn of recent discoveries within Beltrami’s collection.

12:30 p.m. — Break – we encourage you to check out local food trucks MAC N the Box and K-Dawg: Korean Korndogs for lunch while you shop local artisans.

1 p.m. — Beltrami County Historical Society will host its annual meeting, including our year in review, the introduction of 2023-2024 officers and a look ahead at upcoming events, exhibits and initiatives.

2 p.m. — We are honored to welcome flutist Jon Romer with Native American flutist and historian Ann Humphrey and musician Mike Tangen who will present and perform Native American and Italian flute music to close the Beltrami Bicentennial.

The Honorable Anne K. McKeig, Associate Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, joins us to donate a replica of the Dakota flute that Beltrami collected in Minnesota and took back to Bergamo, Italy. The "Beltrami" flute is the oldest wooden North American flute known to exist.

Justice McKeig (also known as Awaniikwe, translated as "woman of the mists"), a member of White Earth Nation, will present the flute in memory of “Nu Maywenen” — aka Edward McKeig, son of “Pah oom bway we dum oke” of White Earth. Flutist Jon Romer will play the donated flute as part of the program.

Other details

Beltrami County Historical Society is grateful to the many volunteers and community sponsors making this event possible, including Beltrami County, Visit Bemidji and Dickinson Century 21 Realtors. A complete list of Bicentennial sponsors and donors is available on our website and in the visitor program each day of the event.

Admission to the Beltrami Bicentennial is $7 for adults and $4 for ages 5 through college, with discounts available for veterans, tribal members and seniors.

Beltrami County Historical Society members may use their discount for 10% off daily admission and BCHS gift shop purchases. A limited number of commemorative event badges are also available for sale, your $13 badge is also your admission for the entire weekend.

For more information about Giacomo Beltrami and the Beltrami Bicentennial, visit Beltrami County History Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, check out our website at beltramihistory.org and find us on Facebook.