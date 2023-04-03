50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Community

Beltrami County Historical Society receives AED donation from sheriff’s office

During a recent board meeting, the Beltrami County Historical Society received a donation of an automated external defibrillator from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

BCHS AED Training 0323.jpg
Holly Bannor, an American Heart Association Instructor, provides automated external defibrillator training to Beltrami County Historical Society board members and volunteers, on March 23, 2023.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 8:22 AM

BEMIDJI — During a recent board meeting, the Beltrami County Historical Society received a donation of an automated external defibrillator from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

The donation was made possible as a result of the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Trust grant awarded to the University of Minnesota Medical School to help fund the purchase of 41 automated external defibrillators for the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office in February, a release said.

An automated external defibrillator, or AED, is a lightweight, portable device that delivers an electric shock through the chest to the heart to treat cardiac arrest. Studies suggest that survival from cardiac arrest greatly increases when bystanders use an AED.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, almost 17% of all deaths in Minnesota are due to heart disease.

Prior to the donation from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, the historical society did not have an AED on the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

“While we recognized the importance of making a defibrillator available at the History Center in case of emergencies, they are cost prohibitive,” Executive Director Emily Thabes said in the release. “We are grateful for the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office partnership ensuring the ongoing safety of our volunteers and visitors.”

As part of their agreement with the sheriff’s office to assume responsibility for the AED, historical society staff, board members and volunteers completed AED training with Holly Bannor, an American Heart Association Instructor with Bemidji State University, at the March board meeting.

Participants learned how an automated external defibrillator operates and watched a demonstration of the device in action on a training mannequin, the release said.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Close-up delicious pancakes, with fresh blueberries, strawberries and maple syrup on a light background. With copy space. Sweet maple syrup flows from a stack of pancake
Community
Bemidji Senior Center, BECC to hold pancake breakfast
April 01, 2023 04:14 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
unnamed (3) (1).jpg
Community
Keith Halverson elected local Minnesota Deer Hunters Association president
April 01, 2023 10:15 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Community
Parkinson's Support Group set to meet April 12
March 31, 2023 01:35 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 12.jpg
Local
Bemidji Jaycees' 44th Home, Sport and Travel Show is underway
March 31, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
040123.S.BP.SNOWPICKLEBALL Jarad Syrstad.jpg.JPG
Sports
Shoveling out of a pickle: Local pickleball players make the most of public courts in winter months
March 31, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund.jpg
Health
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund creates initiative to connect health care systems to supportive housing
April 01, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
021220.N.BP.DEUCES.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos return to Bemidji May 13
February 11, 2020 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report