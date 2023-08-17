Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, August 17

Community

Beltrami County Historical Society awarded grant for preservation project

The Beltrami County Historical Society recently received a grant for its project, "Collections Care Training Prioritized for Responsive and Proactive Preservation."

Beltrami County History Center web art.jpg
The Beltrami County History Center is located at 130 Minnesota Ave. SW in Bemidji.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:51 AM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Historical Society was recently awarded a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities for its project, "Collections Care Training Prioritized for Responsive and Proactive Preservation."

The Historical Society was among 61 awardees of the Preservation Assistance Grant for Smaller Institutions, out of 114 eligible applications in this grant round.

"Created in 1965 as an independent federal agency, the National Endowment for the Humanities supports research and learning in history, literature, philosophy, and other areas of the humanities by funding selected, peer-reviewed proposals from around the nation," a release said.

The grant, valued at $8,910, will be used to train staff and volunteers at Beltrami County Historical Society to deliver appropriate collections care in response to action items outlined in the Society’s 2022 Collections Assessment for Preservation study.

The study identified approximately 20 recommendations for the historical society to improve its collection preservation, many of which included minor recommendations that contributed to broader goals. Several recommendations suggested that staff and volunteers participate in training.

"In light of these recommendations and our existing strategic plan, Beltrami County Historical Society identified five workshops facilitated by the Midwest Art Conservation Center that fulfill our development goals," the release said. "Two of the five workshops will be delivered by the consultants and expert guests in person at Beltrami County Historical Society in Bemidji — condition reports and the care and handling of Native American collections."

For more information about the Beltrami County Historical Society, visit beltramihistory.org.

