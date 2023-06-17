Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Beltrami County DFL to host 'Pizza and Programs' 

The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party invites the public to attend “DFL Pizza and Programs” sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the DFL office, 1510 Bemidji Ave N.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:11 PM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party invites the public to attend its “DFL Pizza and Programs” sessions from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, at the Beltrami County DFL Office, 1510 Bemidji Ave N.

This program series will offer informal discussions and dialogue with invited speakers who are community organizers and leaders.

The first session will feature John Eggers, founder of Project Graduate which has as its goal a 100% high school graduation rate for students.

The Beltrami County DFL is an organizing unit staffed by an all-volunteer team. To learn more, visit beltramidfl.org.

