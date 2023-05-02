Beltrami County DFL to host annual Fish Fry Fundraiser

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor party is celebrating the kick-off of the 2024 election cycle with a spring fish fry at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at the Bemidji Eagles Club, 1270 Neilson Ave. SE.

A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. followed by a Red Lake walleye dinner served from 6 to 7 p.m.

The dinner is $20 per person.

This event is open to the public and all are welcome to attend, there will be a live auction and music.

The Beltrami County DFL is an organizing unit staffed by an all-volunteer team. To learn more, visit beltramidfl.org.