Beltrami County DFL 'Pizza and Programs' series continues July 20

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party is set to continue its "Pizza and Programs" series from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at the DFL office, 1510 Bemidji Ave. N.

This program series will offer informal discussions and dialogue with invited speakers who are community organizers and leaders, a release said.

The featured speaker will be Jim Bensen with his presentation, “The Re-Invention of Community — Bemidji Leads the Way.”

The Beltrami County DFL is an organizing unit staffed by an all-volunteer team. To learn more, visit beltramidfl.org.