Community

Beltrami County DFL 'Pizza and Programs' series continues July 20

The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party is set to continue its "Pizza and Programs" series from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, at the DFL office, 1510 Bemidji Ave. N.

dfl-logo.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:52 AM

This program series will offer informal discussions and dialogue with invited speakers who are community organizers and leaders, a release said.

The featured speaker will be Jim Bensen with his presentation, “The Re-Invention of Community — Bemidji Leads the Way.”

The Beltrami County DFL is an organizing unit staffed by an all-volunteer team. To learn more, visit beltramidfl.org.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
