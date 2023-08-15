Beltrami County DFL 'Pizza and Programs' series continues Aug. 17

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami County Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party is set to continue its "Pizza and Programs" series from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 17, at the DFL office, 1510 Bemidji Ave. N.

This program series will offer informal discussions and dialogue with invited speakers who are community organizers and leaders, a release said.

The event will feature Reed Olson, executive director of the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless and operates the Wolfe Center and the New Day Center. Part of the discussion will focus on the importance of affordable housing to mitigate the homeless situation in the Bemidji area, a release said.

The Beltrami County DFL is an organizing unit staffed by an all-volunteer team. To learn more, visit beltramidfl.org.