Beltrami Area Service Collaborative sets meeting dates

The Beltrami Area Service Collaborative has set its meeting dates for the remainder of the year. All meetings will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on select Wednesdays and are open to the public.

Beltrami Area Service Collaborative web art.jpg
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 25, 2023 03:08 PM
"For more than 20 years, the Beltrami Area Service Collaborative has successfully partnered with area stakeholders to plan, implement and sustain prevention and early intervention services for the children and families of Beltrami County," The BASC website reads. "BASC has been recognized as a leader in Minnesota's Collaborative movement."

Meetings are set for the following dates:

  • Feb. 8
  • April 12
  • June 14
  • Aug. 9
  • Oct. 11
  • Dec. 13

Contact the BASC Office at (218) 333-8190 for the Zoom link or location information.

