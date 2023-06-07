99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Community

Beltrami Area Service Collaborative set to meet June 14

The Beltrami Area Service Collaborative's next meeting is set for June 14. All meetings will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on select Wednesdays and are open to the public.

Beltrami Area Service Collaborative web art.jpg
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:34 AM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami Area Service Collaborative's next meeting is set for June 14. All meetings will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on select Wednesdays and are open to the public.

"For more than 20 years, the Beltrami Area Service Collaborative has successfully partnered with area stakeholders to plan, implement and sustain prevention and early intervention services for the children and families of Beltrami County," The BASC website reads. "BASC has been recognized as a leader in Minnesota's Collaborative movement."

Meetings are also set for the following dates:

  • Aug. 9
  • Oct. 11
  • Dec. 13

Contact the BASC Office at (218) 333-8190 for the Zoom link or location information.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
