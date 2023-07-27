Beltrami Area Service Collaborative set to meet Aug. 9

Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:07 AM

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami Area Service Collaborative's next meeting is set for Aug. 9. All meetings will run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on select Wednesdays and are open to the public.

"For more than 20 years, the Beltrami Area Service Collaborative has successfully partnered with area stakeholders to plan, implement and sustain prevention and early intervention services for the children and families of Beltrami County," The BASC website reads. "BASC has been recognized as a leader in Minnesota's Collaborative movement."

Meetings are also set for Oct. 11 and Dec. 13.

Contact the BASC Office at (218) 333-8190 for the Zoom link or location information.

