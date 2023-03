Beltrami Area Service Collaborative set to meet April 12

BEMIDJI — The Beltrami Area Service Collaborative will hold its next meeting on April 12.

All meetings run from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on select Wednesdays and are open to the public.

"For more than 20 years, the Beltrami Area Service Collaborative has successfully partnered with area stakeholders to plan, implement and sustain prevention and early intervention services for the children and families of Beltrami County," The BASC website reads. "BASC has been recognized as a leader in Minnesota's Collaborative movement."

The remaining meeting dates for the year are:



June 14

Aug. 9

Oct. 11

Dec. 13

Contact the BASC Office at (218) 333-8190 for the Zoom link or location information.