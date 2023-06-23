Bagley Farmers Market season kicks off July 7

BAGLEY — The Bagley Area Farmers Market will start up for the season on Friday, July 9. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. and is located at the grassy lot next to Gali Furniture, one block south of the stoplights.

The market will continue each Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. through the end of September, as weather permits.

Customers can find a wide variety of fresh produce, homemade canned and baked goods, maple syrup, honey, craft items and much more.

Credit, debit and EBT cards are accepted. Customers can also receive $10 in Market Bucks and an additional $10 in Produce Bucks to use at the market each time they spend at least $10 on their EBT card.

The market is always looking for more vendors, anyone interested in selling at the market can contact Annie Braught at (218) 358-1990 or visit the Bagley Farmers Market Facebook page at facebook.com/bagleyfarmersmarket.