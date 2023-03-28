99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Wetlands in Hubbard County Workshop set for March 30

The Hubbard County Soil and Conservation District will hold a wetlands workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, in the basement meeting room at Northwoods Bank, 1200 East First St.

Today at 1:19 PM

PARK RAPIDS — The Hubbard County Soil and Conservation District will hold a wetlands workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, in the basement meeting room at Northwoods Bank, 1200 East First St.

The attendees will enjoy snacks and engage in a discussion about wetlands, learn what they can do and the proper sequencing to go through in Hubbard County," a release said.

Everyone is welcome, and there is no cost to participate. Space is limited, so pre-registration is appreciated by calling (218) 732-0121 ext 4.

