Bagley Area Arts Collaborative Writer’s Gathering set for March 30

BAGLEY — The Bagley Area Arts Collaborative will hold a Writer’s Gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, in the Bagley Public Library's north room, 79 Spencer Ave. SW.

The speaker will be Janet Brademan, a grant writer, who will be teaching how to write and submit individual grants.

Those attending are asked but not required to write and share a one-page story from the prompt "What is happening in this underground root cellar/cave dwelling?" Or they can create a story written from the genre they are interested in, such as folklore, fiction, or creative non-fiction, a release said.

Everyone is welcome and there is no cost to participate.