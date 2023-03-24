99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Bagley Area Arts Collaborative Writer’s Gathering set for March 30

The Bagley Area Arts Collaborative will hold a Writer’s Gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, in the Bagley Public Library's north room, 79 Spencer Ave. SW.

Today at 12:58 PM

BAGLEY — The Bagley Area Arts Collaborative will hold a Writer’s Gathering from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, in the Bagley Public Library's north room, 79 Spencer Ave. SW.

The speaker will be Janet Brademan, a grant writer, who will be teaching how to write and submit individual grants.

Those attending are asked but not required to write and share a one-page story from the prompt "What is happening in this underground root cellar/cave dwelling?" Or they can create a story written from the genre they are interested in, such as folklore, fiction, or creative non-fiction, a release said.

Everyone is welcome and there is no cost to participate.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
