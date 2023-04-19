99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Community

Bagley Area Arts Collaborative to host Writer’s Gathering

The Bagley Area Arts Collaborative will hold a Writer’s Gathering with guest speaker Vanessa Sarna from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the Bagley Public Library, 79 Spencer Ave.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:50 PM

"Sarna has taught English in the Navajo Nation in New Mexico and went on to be a principal with populations of Hispanic, Navajo, Ute, Apache and Hopi," a release said. "Her last setting was as an assistant principal and activities director of a mainstream high school of around 700 students in a mostly Mormon community with a microcosm of Hispanic, Anglo and Native American cultures which reflected a mix of religions including Catholicism, Mormonism and traditional Navajo spiritual beliefs."

Sarna will give a presentation on “Showing vs. Telling,” which can be an effective way to create a more immersive and engaging reading experience, the release said.

"By using sensory details, actions and reactions, a writer can create a vivid and nuanced story that draws the reader in and keeps them hooked," the release added. "Showing takes more thought and focus, but once you train yourself to pay attention to the feature of your writing, you will find it easier to create writing that pops."

Following the presentation there will be a question and answer time and a chance to practice the newly taught skills.

Everyone is welcome and there is no cost to participate. For more information, contact Jill Torgerson at (218)-556-2757.

