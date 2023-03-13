Author Kevin Kling to hold book reading at Bemidji Public Library

BEMIDJI — The Kitchigami Regional Library System will host author Kevin Kling at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29, at the Bemidji Public Library.

Best known for his popular commentaries on National Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” and his storytelling stage shows, Kling delivers hilarious, often tender stories that have delighted audiences around the country, a release said.

"His autobiographical tales are as enchanting as they are true to life: hopping freight trains, getting hit by lightning, performing his banned play in Czechoslovakia, growing up in Minnesota, and eating things before knowing what they are," the release said.

During the event, he will share new stories and read from his books, "The Dog Says How," "Holiday Inn," "Big Little Brother" and "Big Little Mother."

No advanced tickets or registration is necessary. For more information, contact (218) 751-3963.