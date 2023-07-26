Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Author Frank Weber to hold book signing July 28

Award-winning author Frank Weber will hold a book signing and discussion on his latest book, “The Haunted House of Hillman," from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at Bemidji Brewing.

Today at 2:00 PM

Weber will speak from 1 to 2 p.m. on the writing of true crime, forensic work and his newest book, a release said. He will also demonstrate a lie detector test, answer questions about his work, sign and sell his books, and discuss the latest forensic tools.

Weber will speak from 1 to 2 p.m. on the writing of true crime, forensic work and his newest book, a release said. He will also demonstrate a lie detector test, answer questions about his work, sign and sell his books, and discuss the latest forensic tools.

"Weber is a forensic psychologist specializing in homicide, sexual assault and domestic abuse cases," the release said. "He uses his unique understanding of how predators think, knowledge of victim trauma and expert testimony in writing his true crime thrillers."

He has profiled cold case homicides and narrated an investigative show on Oxygen. His award-winning books include "Murder Book," "The I-94 Murders," "Last Call," "Lying Close," "Burning Bridges," and "Black and Blue."

The event is free and open to the public.

