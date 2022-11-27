Arts Project Grants available from Region 2 Arts Council

BEMIDJI — The Region 2 Arts Council has opened registration for Arts Project Grants available to nonprofits, public and charter schools, community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, local and tribal government entities and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor.

These grants offer funding for a variety of arts projects including costs associated with public art, arts festivals, engagement of guest artists, arts field trips, workshops, exhibitions, presentations, and performances. Arts organizations may also apply to fund consultation and training for organizational development and capacity building, a release said.

Funds can be used to purchase materials and supplies, but not equipment or nonexpendable items. The funded activity must benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen Counties.

The maximum award is $2,500. Applications are due by Thursday, Dec. 15, with an earliest project start date of Jan. 19.

To apply, visit r2arts.org. For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or email staff@r2arts.org.