Arn Kind to present 'Liberators and the Holocaust' at area libraries

BEMIDJI — The Kitchigami Regional Library System will present Arn Kind's “Liberators and the Holocaust” at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Bemidji Public Library, 509 America Ave. NW.

Historian Arn Kind is back with another historical experience, “Liberators and the Holocaust,” touring greater Minnesota from Monday, May 8, through Saturday, May 13.

Other local stops include:



Tuesday, May 9 – Walker American Legion at noon and the Park Rapids Armory Arts and Events Center at 6 p.m.

Friday, May 12 – Blackduck Senior Citizens Center at noon

Through first-person narratives, attendees will experience what American soldiers witnessed as they came upon and liberated the prisoners in the Nazi concentration camps in the waning days of World War II.

"Kind will relate the tragic story of how the Holocaust was perpetrated by the Nazi Party and how a nation of cultured people with a proud heritage was persuaded to allow and even carry out the worst genocide in the history of the world," a release said. "He will also share the first-person accounts of American soldiers, including Minnesotans who came across and liberated these camps."

For more information or to register, call (218) 751-3963 or visit www.krls.org.