Community

Ariana Wright to represent Bemidji in state 'America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess' competition

Ariana Wright has been selected to represent Bemidji in the state competition for the title of "America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess."

Ariana Wright
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 16, 2023 12:59 PM

America’s Little Miss Organization announced on Thursday that Ariana Wright has been selected to represent Bemidji in the state competition for the title of "America's Little Miss Minnesota Princess."

America's Little Miss Organization is a "non-glitz" pageant that encourages young women to showcase their personalities from within, a release said.

In April, Wright will join other contestants from across the state in the city of Burnsville. Contestants will participate in on-stage questions and introductions, as well as evening gown and modeling competitions.

"Ariana was born and raised in Bemidji, and is in kindergarten this year," the release said. "She enjoys gymnastics, dance, traveling and spending time with her family."

The winner of the America’s Little Miss Minnesota State Pageant will receive many prizes, including many opportunities for a full year as a role model and spokesperson. The winner will also represent Minnesota at America’s Little Miss national competition which will be held this summer in Wisconsin Dells.

