Applications open for spring Arts Access Grants through April 15

BEMIDJI — Applications for the Region 2 Arts Council Spring Arts Access Grant are due by Saturday, April 15.

The maximum award is $6,000 with no cash match required this year.

Arts Access Grants are open to nonprofits, public and charter schools, community education programs, arts organizations, institutions of higher learning, government and tribal entities, and groups formed for nonprofit purposes with a fiscal sponsor.

These grants can support the creation, production and presentation of high-quality arts activities, as well as projects that help overcome barriers to accessing high-quality arts activities, and projects that help instill the arts into the community and public life in our region, a release said.

Arts activities proposed for funding must be accessible by the public, have a strong community component, and must benefit the residents of Beltrami, Hubbard, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods or Mahnomen Counties.

There is currently $100,000 available to fund arts projects and activities.

To apply, visit r2arts.org. For more information, call (218) 751-5447 or (800) 275-5447 ; text (218) 407-2507 ; or email staff@r2arts.org .

Region 2 Arts Council Arts Access Grants are made possible by the voters of Minnesota thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.