Apple Blossom Village to hold Winter Spiral Walk and Holiday Market Fundraiser

BEMIDJI — The Apple Blossom Village will host a Winter Spiral Walk and Holiday Market Fundraiser on Dec. 9-10, Rail River Folk School Outdoor Space, 303 Railroad St. SW.

The Spiral Walk and Market will be open from 4 to 7 p.m. on both Friday, Dec. 9, and Saturday, Dec. 10, with additional Holiday Market hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The event will raise funds for the Apple Blossom Village's nature school and summer camps.

"We recently purchased two yurts as outdoor classrooms and we are raising funds to pay back the loans which are above and beyond our normal operating budget," a release said.

Donations can also be made by visiting gofund.me/df0266a6.

"Kids and adults will enjoy the peaceful walk through the Winter Spiral, leaving their candle to light the path for those who follow," the release said. "Free hot chocolate at the fire, hear the story of the Evergreen Garden, shop for baked goods and soup, and handmade gifts made by the kids, families and supporters of Apple Blossom."

The market will offer a selection of knit items, household decor, children's hats and holiday apparel, candles, soap, pottery, wood turning, tree ornaments, macrame plant hangers and macrame wreaths and more, the release said.

Tickets for the Winter Spiral walk are available online at appleblossomvillage.org/yurt-fundraiser-shoppe/winter-spiral-walk or at the event. There is no cost for those who just want to come and shop. Walks are approximately every 15 minutes with storytelling about every half hour from 4 to 7 p.m. each evening.