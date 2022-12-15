SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Annual Holiday Gifts for Kids program distributes presents to 730 children

Even a winter storm didn't stop the United Way Holiday Gifts for Kids program's annual effort to ensure that all Bemidji area children in need receive a gift this holiday season.

121422.N.BP.GIFTSFORKIDS - LEAD.jpg
Kraus-Anderson volunteer Tracy Pogue sorts gifts on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, during set-up for the United Way’s Holiday Gifts for Kids distribution at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
December 15, 2022 04:16 PM
BEMIDJI — Even a winter storm didn't stop the United Way Holiday Gifts for Kids program's annual effort to ensure that all Bemidji area children in need receive a gift this holiday season.

Enough presents for 730 children ages 0-16 were brought to the Sanford Center bright and early on Wednesday morning and unloaded in the midst of heavy snowfall, thanks to volunteers from Bemidji Ambulance Service, Kraus-Anderson Construction and the Bemidji State women's basketball team.

121422.N.BP.GIFTSFORKIDS - 2.jpg
BSU women’s basketball head coach Chelsea Stoltenberg, left, and senior Rumer Flatness, help unload bags of gifts on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, during set-up for the United Way’s Holiday Gifts for Kids distribution at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

This year, 144 gifts were collected in Santa's sleigh at the Tourist Information Center in addition to all the presents left at collection sites around town, including First National Bank locations, L&M Fleet, Menards, Walgreens and MJB Home Center.

According to Gretchen Thompson from the United Way, the Ambulance Service has been a very helpful part of the program for a few years.

"They just love to be part of it," Thompson said. "They will actually go and pick up the gifts from the collection places and then they store some of the gifts for us, too (at the Ambulance Services building)."

She added that though there are enough gifts for 730 children, even more were on hand to allow for parents to have lots of choices this year.

121422.N.BP.GIFTSFORKIDS - 3.jpg
Enough presents for 730 children ages 0-16 are piled up on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, during set-up for the United Way’s Holiday Gifts for Kids distribution at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

"We collect even more presents than we need because we want to make sure the parents have options to choose from for their children," Thompson explained.

She also added that anyone was able to apply to participate in the program, regardless of income status. Thompson thought there were about 100 more children participating in the program this year compared to 2021.

121422.N.BP.GIFTSFORKIDS - 4.jpg
Kraus-Anderson volunteer Bob Fitzgerald organizes gifts on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, during set-up for the United Way’s Holiday Gifts for Kids distribution at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

"Any parent or guardian who may need help can apply, they just have to fill out a registration form ahead of time," Thompson said. "Our only requirement is they need to live in the Bemidji School District. It's just for anyone who needs a little extra help."

After the basketball team had unloaded all the boxes and bags of gifts and carried them into the Sanford Center, volunteers from Kraus-Anderson Construction sorted and organized everything on tables according to various age categories.

121422.N.BP.GIFTSFORKIDS - 5.jpg
Members of the BSU women’s basketball team unload bags of gifts on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, during set-up for the United Way’s Holiday Gifts for Kids distribution at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
121422.N.BP.GIFTSFORKIDS - 8.jpg
Kraus-Anderson volunteers sort and organize gifts on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, during set-up for the United Way’s Holiday Gifts for Kids distribution at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

On Thursday, volunteers from First National Bank came to help with the distribution of the gifts.

"Last year we had to do a drive-thru set up, so parents couldn't pick out their gifts," Thompson explained. "So we're really excited this year that parents actually get to do their own shopping, then they can take the gifts home and wrap them to give their kids."

121422.N.BP.GIFTSFORKIDS - 7.jpg
Kraus-Anderson volunteer Troy Churness organizes gifts on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, during set-up for the United Way’s Holiday Gifts for Kids distribution at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

She said that monetary donations are also helpful because it allows the United Way to buy extra presents for age groups that oftentimes are overlooked, such as the teenage years. They also buy a lot of board games since each family receives a board game in addition to their gifts when they come to shop.

"Just a big thank you to the community for all the donations and gifts," Thompson left off, "it makes such a difference."

121422.N.BP.GIFTSFORKIDS - 6.jpg
The BSU women’s basketball team poses for a photo after unloading gifts on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, during set-up for the United Way’s Holiday Gifts for Kids distribution at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
